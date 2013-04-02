Infographic: A Venn Diagram Designed To Anger The Irrational

Oh boy. As a writer on the Internet, I know how literally any piece of information, no matter how insignificant, probably has the ability to offend at least one person. Say you like dogs? The cat people show up. Drool over a plate of ribs? Someone from PETA is watching. Make fun of chartreuse? You’ll hear from the guy who invented it.

But this post … it’s a career-crusher. No matter what your beliefs, so long as you have them, the Venn Diagram Of Irrational Nonsense is sure to do one of the following:

a.) Upset you, and spur you to call your congressman

b.) Not bother you at all because you don’t care about random Venn Diagrams on the Internet–PS, you are a good person

c.) Upon seeing that truth which you hold sacred placed next to an obvious fiction that someone else holds sacred, question your own beliefs and eventually realize that nothing is sacred–PPS, I’m pretty sure you don’t exist, but you’re tops, too.





Personally, I can’t swallow that the dead possess living bodies or speak to us through a Hasbro board game. But what I do believe is that everyone needs an outlet for their personal crazy. For some, that crazy is believing that wine can transform into the blood of a 2,000-year-old cult leader, for others that crazy is holding a cancerous arm up to “non-magnetic devices filled with kelp, other plant life and minerals specifically chosen for their ability to attract cosmic light energy …”

Luckily, there’s one thing that all rational thinkers can agree on: The placebo effect is very real, so no matter your beliefs, faith in them alone really can save (or at least, you know, sorta help).

Just still go see a real doctor afterwards, please. Because placebos really can’t replace vaccinations.

