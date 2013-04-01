Editorially Wants to Redesign Writing For The Web

Where do you do most of your writing? It’s probably in a blogging dashboard (also known as a CMS), a plaintext editor, or Microsoft Word. If you do a lot of writing in any of these environments—say, for your job—you also know that all of them suck. Why? Because they were all designed for something other than “making it as easy and effective as possible to create and edit written content intended for digital publication.” Editorially , a new startup founded by Mandy Brown (formerly of Typekit and A Book Apart , aims to fix this. And, as a pixel-stained wretch who’s been using Editorially to do my job for the past week, I say: thank god.

First, the problem that Editorially was founded to solve: None of the aforementioned apps, says Brown, “understands what an editorial work flow looks like now.” Desktop publishing workhorses like Word “are rooted in a print environment,” she tells Co.Design. They digitally mimic typographic, editing, and publishing conventions (like the dreaded “track changes”) held over from the days of pasteups and mechanicals. Google Docs doesn’t escape Brown’s scorn, either. “It’s just Word in the cloud,” she says. “It still has ‘page breaks’ you can’t get rid of—it’s still thinking about that sheet of paper. It’s also committed to a synchronous collaboration model—standing over someone’s shoulder while they work—that we don’t think everybody wants.” And CMS’s? Forget about it: “They’re great for digital publishing, but not great for authoring,” she says.





They also designed it for teams that need to contribute to a text.

Brown and her team (which includes digital-editorial design all-stars like Jason Santa Maria and Ethan Marcotte) created Editorially to give digital authoring “its own space,” unhindered by the peccadilloes of coding, formatting, displaying, tagging, and other noise. But they also designed it for teams: writers, editors, and “ad hoc advisers” that need to contribute to a text without getting in each other’s way.

First, the writing part. Editorially is essentially a lightweight plaintext editor: lots of white space for making sentences in, with only a tiny strip of UI chrome along the top edge of the window. The typeface, JAF Facit, feels like a massage chair for your eyeballs—a killer feature unto itself. But Editorially’s real UX muscle comes from its support for Markdown.

Markdown is a set of ultrasimple typographic conventions that converts plaintext into clean HTML. In Editorially, you never have to format the appearance of your text by clicking WYSIWYG buttons for boldface, italic, and the like; nor do you have to type out clumsy HTML tags. Instead, Markdown lets you use asterisks, numbered lists, and other “human friendly” shortcuts for basic structuring. “It lets you focus on writing and structure: what the words are, not how they look,” Brown explains. It’s a subtle idea that took me a while to get my head around at first, but after using Markdown in Editorially, I never want to go back.

Markdown lets you focus on writing: what the words are, not how they look.

When it’s time to get feedback on a draft, Editorially’s collaboration tools let you avoid the pain of emailing .docs back and forth. “The initial inspiration came from when Jason [Santa Maria] and I were working on Typekit and A Book Apart at the same time,” Brown says. “It quickly became a mess of emailed Word files and Dropbox folders. We wanted something really web-native and social, instead, that could allow people to work in a way that felt natural, instead of getting in their way.”

Editorially’s web-based interface lets you invite “collaborators” to any document to provide generalized, “top level” feedback (delivered in a separate threaded view, sort of like a tiny shared blog or chat). For changes to the draft itself, Editorially uses version control and comments rather than Word-style “track changes”—a decision partly inspired by collaborative programming tools like Github, according to Brown. “You don’t need to micromanage the editing process—just you need to see changes and conduct your discussion in a light-handed way,” she says. “Editorially’s model is more about conversation than command and control. Instead of reviewing every edit and unflagging it, we should be talking about what we’re doing and why.”