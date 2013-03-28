A Videogame That Teaches Kids To Code

I’m sitting in the carpeted hallway of the Austin Convention Center, playing a game on an iPad. Stereo crashes and echoes fill my earbuds as I wheel through different points of view in a beautifully rendered, three-dimensional, dark and moody landscape. This is the arena where my robot, customized out of spare parts from a virtual junkyard, will fight another robot.

The game is called Hakitzu. It’s out this week, the first release from Kuato Studios, a startup based in London and Palo Alto that has assembled a formidable developer team, including SRI, the people who built the iPhone’s Siri, and game designers formerly from Sony Playstation, Idea Works, Blitz, Konami, and more. But Hakitzu isn’t just another versus fighter. Instead of using a touchpad or other controller to play, I have to type in a set of command lines that tell the robot what to do: walk forward, walk back, turn around, and so on. Without really knowing it, I’m learning to code Javascript while I fight. Kuato is trying to redefine what learning games are by making the game come first.





Frank Meehan, the British founder of Kuato, says, “We talk to lots of parents, as well as the kids themselves,” he said. “Dads are like: do they have to do games? Can’t they just do learning? And mums are like, but is it fun? They know kids better. They see time and time again some sort of learning program or app given to kids, and the kid is bored after 10 minutes. If you don’t make this thing fun, there’s just no point.”

“The kids tell us they like gaming–the achievements, rewards, challenges, puzzles,” says Meehan. “But the current stuff they look at is poorly done. It looks like something out of 1999.” His development team, who’s worked on the Playstation Home platform, games like Call of Duty: Zombies, and films like Titan AE, created a 3-D game with handcolored backgrounds and atmospheric soundscapes.

Their lead educator, David Miller, a former Teacher of the Year in the U.K., has a humanities background and was known for creating rich multimedia presentations to help put across the message of, say, a Robert Frost poem. “You can’t really learn unless there’s an emotional engagement,” he says, and aesthetics–imagery, sound–are an important part of that. “This is what real teaching should be: the richest use of media as a way to understanding something.”