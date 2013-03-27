advertisement
Kickstarting: A Gadget For Growing Herbs, With Nano-Tech Fake Soil

Click & Grow’s latest incarnation includes custom LEDs and space for three kinds of plants.

By Jordan Kushins1 minute Read

Conventional wisdom would have you believe that in order to start cultivating herbs at home, there are a few au naturel necessities to get things going–specifically, soil and sun. And unless you’re deep into hydroponics, your mini-garden likely consists of bitty terra cotta pots lined up sweetly in a windowsill. Click & Grow, a smart planter with a brand spanking new Kickstarter campaign, wants to bring an updated, high-tech touch to domestic green thumbs.

The company’s original starter kits, which are already on the market, promise a worry-free way to grow herbs. You simply add water once, and the system doles out the proper flow of water and nutrients over time, via a nano-engineered artificial soil. The plastic, battery-powered boxes contain seeds, nutrients, and “special software” that regulates everything. The latest incarnation introduces a built-in series of LEDs, spots for three separate types of seedlings–the kit comes with basil, thyme, and lemon balm–and an “engineered nano-material” that is guaranteed to bring long-lasting life to the trio.

Founder Mattias Lepp was inspired to start the brand because of a confluence of two seemingly disparate sources: aeroponic methods used by NASA to grow greenery in space, coupled with a report that folks across the globe trash a staggering 20 billion euros worth of houseplants annually because they’re just not caring for them correctly, and they brown out before their time. So he set out to research a modern way to increase ease and decrease effort, and hopefully allow people to maintain their homegrown goods.


It seems a bit strange to plug in a planter, electricity and all, in order to start growing, but according to the campaign it will only cost around $5 a year to power the unit. Consider this the anti-Urban Harvest Series. It could be a nice solution for a tight space beset with bad lighting and an owner without the slightest farmer-esque tendencies.

Contribute to the Click & Grow Kickstarter campaign.

