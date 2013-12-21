You Deserve A House With A Pool On The Roof

Hotels do it. Why can’t you? I’m not talking about putting a little chocolate treat on your pillow every day just because you deserve it (though come to think of it …). No, I’m talking about the rooftop pool, that most decadent symbol of man’s architectural prowess. Not only are we going to scoff at gravity and build this obscene metal tower stretching into the sky–we’re going to put a pristine little swimming hole on top of it too. It’s audacious. And a little bit awesome. Even more so when you see what it could look like on top of a single family home.

Happy (almost) New Year! We’re saying good-bye to 2013 by revisiting some of our favorite stories of the year. Enjoy.

The concepts come from the Dutch firm NL Architects. When we last caught up with these dreamers, they were showing off a proposal for a cafe with a bike track on its roof. Sensing a theme here?





Around that time, they received an email from a prospective client: “I have researched a number of highly successful up and coming contemporary architects with world-wide acclaim,” it read, “and feel that the work of NL Architects exemplifies the vision I have in mind for my future home”–a beach-front property in Del Rey Beach, Florida. What else could the guy have meant? Pool party on the roof!

The group came up with three takes on the idea. “Pool House” is the most understated of the set, as much as understatement is a possibility here, with an amorphous pool atop a chic rectangular abode. SAWA House, inspired by rice terraces in Bali, is a several story affair–two cascading stacks of rooftop pools with various access points to the house below. Drop Blob, the nicest looking and perhaps least impractical proposal, rounds out the collection, with a sinuous, lazy river-style slice of water amidst a lush green rooftop.





The proposals, one of the firm’s architects notes, are “very speculative” though he says all are “pretty much on the edge of being feasible.” Leaks, of course, are the main concern–it can be hard keeping a roof sealed tight during a storm when there aren’t 50,000 gallons of water up there to begin with. But some of the designs do show how a rooftop pool could be compatible with non-wet living space below.





Still, such a bold vision will be a tough sell. “It will require a very motivated client to investigate the proposals further,” the architect notes. And sadly, it seems as though the person whose email first inspired the grand project might not have been motivated enough. As the firm explains, “We haven’t heard from our client in a long time.”

[Hat tip: Archinect]