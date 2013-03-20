A Chocolate Easter Bunny, Built With 3-D Modeling

In the epic sweet-centric showdown to determine which sugary treat will reign supreme on Easter Sunday, Peeps have, in recent years, gained a serious edge over all other seasonal delicacies–people can’t get enough of those feather-light marshmallow puffs. Not content to simply stand by and watch those drugstore variety neon chicks dominate, Le Grande Epicerie de Paris and master chocolatier Daniel Mercier have teamed up for a more sophisticated approach to confections.

The limited edition Kaleidoscope series features a rabbit, a fish, and a chicken, each uniquely faceted to catch light like the finest cut gems and jewels (these, of course, are more fun, because you get to eat ’em as opposed to wear ’em). Le Bon Marche has the backstory of their immaculate conception, which began with a bit of geometric inspiration. Hand sketches of the three angular animals were translated on the computer into 3-D aluminum forms, from which the plastic molds were made. The colors were all hand-mixed and dip-tested to achieve the perfect hue, then finished off with a special coating to make them shine bright like a diamond.

Check out the video to see the process in real time, and to get a sense of the scale–these babies are big! Here’s hoping everyone who worked on the project got to eat the delicious cast-offs and color samples.









(h/t MoCo Loco)