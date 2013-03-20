Apple Patent Teases Augmented Reality Mixed With Social Networking

We all feel like augmented reality could power the next killer app, but how would it work?

A new Apple patent application hints at how Cupertino may be piecing together an answer. Their “synchronized, interactive augmented reality displays for multifunction devices” describes a technology that allows users to share and annotate live scenes simply by tapping on their touch screens.

The patent describes more than some Snapchatted photo with a text overlay. Its backend is actually translating 2-D images into 3-D scenes, meaning your annotations (which can include URLs) float in real space, and they can be viewed from a variety of perspectives as another person tilts and pans around the same scene.





The difference between Apple’s vision and most, however, is that it’s seemingly focused on real time, and it’s inherently social (elaborating primarily on the ability for two people to view and comment on the same space). So let’s imagine, for a moment, that this isn’t another defensive patent to block Google but an offensive take on the future of augmented reality. Reading between the lines of a dull patent application, what could Apple do with the vision they’ve presented?

These days, multimedia messaging means that we might include a photo with a text message. Maybe we FaceTime. With this AR system, you could feasibly share a very rich, contextual view of the world around you. A friend is running late to the bar, so you take a video snapshot and point out where you’re sitting. Maybe a bit bored, you decide to annotate all sorts of other meta content, like where a waiter dropped a drink, or where two drunks got in a shouting match about The Wonder Years. More impressive still, stack this idea into a live concert venue. Everyone’s phone can become another perspective, generating a dynamic, multicamera experience for someone stuck at home.