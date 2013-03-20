A Minimalist Comic Book That Stares Straight Into Piet Mondrian’s Soul

It’s all wonderfully meta: The first page of this comic by Frédérique Rusch is a simple grid that you may or may not recognize from the cult comic classic Black Hole . It’s painted with a primary palette from Piet Mondrian . And then, well, this happens:





“I was wondering if a comic strip frame is a bi- or tri-dimensional space,” Rusch tells Co.Design. “That’s why perspective is getting deeper and deeper, telling a minimal story.”

It’s utterly charming. Pick up a limited-edition print of your own for about $10. (Note: Only 100 have been printed, so they may go quickly.)

Buy it here.