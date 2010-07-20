Business@Large: What If Your Boss Was as Volatile as the Stock Market??

He starts the day negative, based on a bit of news he got overnight. Then he gets very negative and stays that way for about an hour, but then begins to see things in a different light and shows signs of becoming a little more upbeat. Now he’s in positive territory! Yes, most stakeholders and onlookers are relieved and pleased. Oops, he went negative again, based on a rumor, that, hold on, the rumor has been discounted and he’s now back to being positive. Uh-oh, negative territory again–his glumness has returned. Wait–now he’s turned very positive and his spirits are soaring. He stays positive for a few hours but then something happens on the other side of the world and things take a turn for the worse, gloom settles in and he finishes the day slightly negative.

Whew. Welcome to a day-in-the-life of the stock market. Analysts and commentators talk of the market as if it were a living organism, perhaps a living organism with ADD. “The market today was seeking direction and in the end could not decide where it wanted to go.” It’s fueled by animal spirits and herd mentality. By fear, rumor and greed. By traders trying to divine meaning out of often arcane events and situations, sometimes creating huge and mostly irrational hour-by-hour swings in their outlook, which often belies the underlying health of the fundamentals. Every day is like an unsupervised three year old wandering around in a store which sells both fireworks and candy–the potential exists for either very good things or very bad things to happen.

It’s sweaty palms stuff and many of us who have 401Ks and other investments just shake our heads at the huge daily fluctuations and wonder what’s going on to drive such dramatic and lunatic vacillations. Can you imagine if your boss acted that way? Every day would be a potential rollercoaster ride in hell. Here’s what that might be like.

7:15 a.m.–The boss comes into the office with a smile on his face. Must have been something he heard this morning on the news that put him in a good mood. Maybe, just maybe this will be one of his good days. Your 7:45 meeting with him goes well and he smiles frequently.

8:23 a.m.–This doesn’t look good. He’s just read something in an e-mail he doesn’t like and he’s in his office fuming, barking orders at his assistant, waving his hands in the air. Is that a sneer or a scowl on his face? Hmm … I’ll go with scowl.

9:17 a.m.–His mood is positively ugly and getting worse. He’s turned pessimistic and is now yelling on a conference call that the company’s outlook is terrible, all based on that e-mail he got earlier. Could be a long day.

11:04 a.m.–Things have quieted down in his office and someone said he reconsidered the meaning of that obscure e-mail. In fact, he went out of his way to say hello to the new hire. Is that a grin he’s sporting?