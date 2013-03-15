Watch: Street Art That’s Way Beyond Wild Style

You know what graffiti heaven must be like? Waking up in a lovely Swedish apartment, having breakfast, taking a ride on your bike, followed by several hours of painting on walls. That’s the dream Göteborg street artist SiMPLE is living, according to a video he uploaded to Vimeo a few months back.

The sped-up time lapse shows the young German artist (now living in Sweden’s second-largest city) painting a wall mural at the art space Rue 26. Over the course of a single day, the large-scale painting emerges from a heap of masking tape. Spoiler alert: He ends by destroying his work with a splash of white paint, almost like a sand Mandala artist. All part of a day’s work, I guess?





SiMPLE’s work is all over his adopted Swedish hometown, where he paints figures who melt in and out of abstraction in muted pastels and greys. There’s definitely a hint of Moebius, the recently deceased French comic artist, in his stylized geometric characters–there’s also a Barry McGee vibe in the repetition of shapes and forms. It’s very cool stuff, and lucky for us, he regularly films his process. Check out his Vimeo page for more.

