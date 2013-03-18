How Food Porn Is Made

“Our customers want the unseen. They require a unique image for their brand that no one’s created before.” That’s the philosophy of The Marmalade , a German production studio that’s famous for capturing some of the most stunning, high-speed photography behind commercials. They create the surreal images of a stream of milk chocolate colliding with dark chocolate in midair, or a perfect, effervescent beer hitting a frosty glass with all the force of class-five whitewater rapids.

Now, look, I know this clip is a glorified ad for their production services–but what an ad! It’s like wonderland for photography nerds, from their production room full of faux cheeses, chocolates and fruits, to their incredible industrial robot arm that tracks and pans shots as if it’s building a performance car.

You get a peek into the practical setups of some of the world’s most cutting-edge photography. And before watching this clip? I’m ashamed to say, I’d have labeled about half the shots as CGI.

[Hat tip: Smithsonian]