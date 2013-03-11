The One Thing Google Glass Forgot: Other People

Yet there’s still something a bit off, isn’t there?

In a prognosticating letter from the future, interaction designer Joel Hladecek nails Glass’s less tangible problem on the head: The problem with Google Glass won’t be how a person feels using it but how people around them feel seeing Glass in use.

I think what Google completely missed, developing Glass in their private, billion dollar bouncy-house laboratory, were some basic realities that would ultimately limit adoption of Glass’ persistent access to technology: factors related to humanity and culture, real-world relationships, social settings and pressures, and unspoken etiquette …

Wearing Google Glass made users feel like they didn’t have to connect with the actual humans around them. “I’m elsewhere–-even though I appear to be staring right at you.” Frankly the people who wore Google Glass were afraid of the people around them. And Glass gave them a strange transparent hiding place. A self-centered context for suffering through normal moments of uncomfortable close proximity. Does it matter that everyone around you is more uncomfortable for it?

At least with a hand-held phone there was no charade. The very presence of the device in hand, head down, was a clear flag alerting bystanders to the momentary disconnect. “At the moment, I’m not paying attention to you.”

But in its utterly elitist privacy, Google Glass offered none of that body language …