Meet LaFerrari. It’s A Hybrid!

The Lamborghini Veneno , one of the crazier debuts from this week’s Geneva Motor Show, is like triple chocolate layer cake. It’s pure decadence. And depending on your tastes, that might be incredibly alluring or just plain gross. Ferrari’s new supercar is something a little different. It’s still dessert, for sure–it is, after all, a totally outrageous sports car–but it’s a slightly more reasonable dish. The design shows some restraint. And it’s a hybrid! Let’s call it cobbler.





It’s dubbed LaFerrari, or The Ferrari, which is pretty silly (though not as silly, I guess, as LaLamborghini would’ve been). But it’s gorgeous, and not strictly in a guilty-pleasure kind of way. It’s curvaceous, where the Veneno was all angles. It looks as though it were shaped with some deference to the laws of physics, as opposed to the Lamborghini, which seems like an affront to them.

Only 499 will be made, each crafted out of carbon fiber and kevlar, with the seats built right into the chassis. They’ll roar from zero to 62 mph in less than three seconds, thanks to 949 horsepower.





But most noteworthy, perhaps, is where LaFerrari gets all that pep. Most comes from a 6.3-liter V-12 engine. But an additional 161 horsepower is supplied by a secondary electric motor. How charming! That motor, along with another electric one that keeps the car’s other systems running, is powered by a 130-pound on-board battery, recharged through regenerative breaking and the use of excess torque from the main engine.

Of course, in gas-gulping reality, this thing will still be able to drink a Hummer under the table. But we appreciate the gesture.

