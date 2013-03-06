Warhol’s Plywood Brillo Boxes Turned Into Foam Poufs

When Andy Warhol showed his now-iconic Brillo Boxes in New York’s Stable Gallery almost 40 years ago, the oversized, near-exact replicas of cheery commercial branding brought consumer culture under a new spotlight. Scholars have since contemplated their boundary-busting role as “mundane” modern art and the metaphoric significance of steel becoming wool; intrepid journalists have unearthed the story behind the abstract-expressionist-turned-commercial-artist-for-hire responsible for the original packaging; and New York Times illustrators have pixelated the logo and tiled their bathroom with the motif.





Until now, however, the public’s (presumed) deep and unyielding desire to take a seat on the plywood cubes has had to go unrealized (museums tend to discourage sitting on their exhibitions). Belgian studio Quinze & Milan, in collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the flash-sale-loving folks at Fab, have given the boxes a material makeover and introduced the Brillo Box pouf. Well, they’re calling it a pouf, and yes, it’s foam-filled and soft to the touch, but the right angles certainly give it a bit of an edge. It would definitely be a bright addition to any home’s decor, an interesting next step in the evolution from utilitarian object to vaunted objet d’art to functional, fashionable design item.

Though they’ll make their official debut amidst the crush of Milan’s Design Week starting April 9, you can pre-order your very own Brillo Box pouf for $425 on Fab now.