A Sofa Inspired By Icebergs Adrift

What is a sofa? Sure, the question sounds a bit pretentious, and the answer kinda obvious: It’s that long comfy seat in the living room. But simply picturing the first few models that come to mind from the past few years–say, Hella’s Polder , Quilt by the Bouroullecs, Lissoni and his Extrasoft , Ruche from Inga Sempe–reveals that there’s a heck of a lot of wiggle room when it comes to realizing the word in its physical form. And yeah, that doesn’t even take into account all the classics, or bummers you find on Craigslist. Point being, there’s a lot of ’em out there.





Airberg, by Jean-Marie Massaud, is a new entry into the vast and ever-growing settee landscape. The French designer developed the concept in conjunction with Offecct Lab, a recently introduced R&D hub for the Swedish furniture manufacturer, and its apt title says it all: This series is meant to look like inflated icebergs, upholstered for use indoors. But don’t be deceived–they don’t pump up like some kind of cheapo rollie mattress you keep stashed in the closet for camping trips and easy-going guests. Instead, the pneumatic effect is achieved by cleverly sculpting the interior’s flexible padding material, which gives the seating–also offered in chair form–its asymmetrical silhouettes.

Though the collection is not yet in production, per the release, it’s intended for “meeting places of the future.” Presumably this means casual, open-plan public spaces and not interplanetary office lobbies, but wrap these babies in some sort of Z-1 cover and maybe you can, in fact, fly them to the moon.

(h/t designboom)