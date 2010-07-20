An Open Letter to Sarah Palin, Politician, Mom, Innovatrix

Readers. Readers. We at FastCompany like to think of ourselves as the Information Booth at the top of Mount Idea, trumpeting the innovation of others to the world at large. And perhaps it is time to salute, the innovation used in the language of Sarah Palin.

When one of her tweets contained the neologism, refudiate, numerous attempts were made to sully her name. She tweeted back, “Hey, call me Shakespeare.” So everyone did, using the hashtag #Shakespalin. Soon, the Twittersphere was filled with Shakespearean pastiches –favorite by far: “Shall I compare thee to a Tina Fey?” So, to Mrs Palin and her creative veriosophy, here is FC’s hommagination to the queen of the teabaggers, a special, open letter.

Dear Sarah

We at FastCompany.com are fans of innovation. And you, Sarah, are the most innovationist of them all. Not only with your maverickian stance on language, but the fact that you are bidding to be the first female in U.S. history to be both presidentialator and Innovatista.

Case in point, your kids’ names: Trig, Bristol, Pup, Skisledge and Hambone (copy editor: please check spelling on those last two). If that isn’t innovation, I am a banana, albeit a left-handed one. Sure, we can attribute the clever names to your Bachelorette of Arts in Communications (with minor in Journalingo), but the real source of brilliance is your fertile imagina.

In fact, the closer we examine your life (via Wikipedia entry), the more we realise just how much you and Shakespeare have in common. Perhaps a rogue bit of DNA was carried on the wind from late 16th-centurion England over to America. A Shakespore, if you like.