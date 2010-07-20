Will Crowdsourcing Public Opinion Lead to Government Action?

As if in response to yesterday’s story about a Princeton scientist’s hope to improve government through crowdsourcing, Washington has launched a series of democratic idea incubators that aim to align government action with public opinion. Taking advantage of a

platform called IdeaScale, these open government initiatives enable the public to submit and vote on ideas for anything

from state budgets and federal transparency to health care priorities and education. While this may sound like big step forward for the typically tech-

agnostic public sector, the results, at least so far, demonstrate why crowdsourcing may be an ineffective government tool.

Crowdsourcing relies on the assumption that the public will be able to produce better ideas, or in this case, at least ones the government has yet

considered. But lawmakers can’t pass bills simply because they’ve captured public opinion–legislation today is so complicated that it’s perhaps beyond the