This Little Two-Legged Table Rests Comfortably Against A Wall

Round tables have it tough, forever trying to wedge themselves into a world largely dominated by staid right angles; when placed in increasingly tight quarters, curves are often surrounded by a bunch of wasted space. Kaki, a clever new design by Taipei-based designer Kenyon Yeh , proves a simple tweak can introduce new perks of being a wallflower.





It took producing a small succession of prototypes in the studio to achieve the ideal angle for the table’s signature fold, which bends up and “grabs” the wall with no need for nails or screws–and obviates Kaki’s need for four legs. “I wanted it to be slim, light, and thin,” Yeh tells Co.Design of his decision to construct the table with a steel sheet and aluminum tubing, powder-coated in a fresh pastel palette of pink, soft white, and minty green.

Kaki is pretty tiny in real life–it maxes out at 20 inches tall–but its sturdy construction will support knickknacks weighing up to 10 or 15 pounds without any kind of wobble. Plus, its bitty frame means it would be easy to pick up and move around the house, eventually making itself comfortable on any and all vertical surfaces. And though Kaki is currently still a prototype, Yeh is searching for manufacturers to help put it into production.