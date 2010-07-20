iFive: Seabed Leak Benign, the Afghanistan Conundrum, HP’s Tablet Plans, FIFA Pauses on Goal-Line Tech, Cheney Lacking Pulse

While you were sleeping, innovation was getting angry that football’s men in blazers seemed to be backtracking on their technology promise, but feeling somewhat mollified by the heartening news on the seabed leaks close to the Deepwater oil spill. Palms up for an iFive high five!

1. Admiral Thad Allen thinks that the leaks on the seabed near BP’s Deepwater well may be unconnected to the cap itself. The British PM is meeting Obama today, and it’s thought that the President will give him a rough ride over the allegations that the Lockerbie bomber was freed after pressure from BP, who was looking to sign an oil deal in Libya. Meanwhile, Louisiana residents are making their anti-clean up and BP feelings plain to see, as the Deepwater rig’s chief engineer testified in Kenner at the Coast Guard-Interior department investigation. Maybe, he said, the rig’s alarms were not functioning. And maybe, an injured man was almost left on the rig.

2. If you haven’t seen the fruits of the Washington Post’s two-year investigation into Top Secret America, you should check it out. Once again, the newspaper’s interactive department has rolled out an incredible multi-media experience on the expansion of the country’s intelligence networks, post 9/11. Elsewhere, jaw jaw, not war war, seems to be the latest strategy in Afghanistan. According to the Guardian, we could be seeing the U.S. government negotiating with the Taliban in an effort to hasten the end of the campaign out there.

3. Perhaps the first credible competitor to the iPad won’t be an Android tablet after all. HP has filed an application with the USPTO for the “Palmpad” trademark, giving hope to fans of webOS, Palm’s spanky la-la operating system.

4. Ten days after the World Cup final, FIFA is holding its meeting in Cardiff, Wales. Not, however, on the menu is any talk of goal-line technology. “The meeting this week,” says a FIFA spokesman, “is purely to ratify any requests that have come forward over the implementation of the assistant referees’ experiment, which was used last year in the Europa League.” As far as plain English goes, that sentence gets a straight red card.

5. Anyone who claims that Dick Cheney doesn’t have a heart should hang their heads in shame–it’s actually a pulse that the former Veep is lacking. Recent surgery has inserted a ventricular assist device to Dick’s ticker, which makes the blood move continuously round his body instead of mimicking the cardio rhythm.