Watch: “Portlandia” Takes On Conceptual Art

Portlandia has so far proved critics wrong by bringing the LOLs with consistency despite entering its third season. To wit: the opening scene from the show’s most recent episode, in which Carrie and Fred skewer the ever-widening range of what constitutes art–or what critic Rosalind Krauss once called “the expanded field.”

In the sketch, Fred and Carrie realize that seemingly innocuous everyday events are actually “art projects,” increasing in absurdity from a woman drinking a glass of wine while she stares at a painting, to Carrie’s mother telling her that her conception and childhood were all part of a long-term think-piece. Check it out:

The best part, as Hyperallergic noted, is definitely the labeling system. The traditional stylebook protocol for labeling art (Untitled, 1969. Acrylic on canvas.) is so outdated compared to the expanded field of artistic production, it’s become something of a farce. After all, the final label (Carrie, Mixed Media: Vagina and penis) isn’t actually all that out of the ordinary. After all, you could affix basically the same label to Vito Acconci’s seminal (so to speak) piece of 1972 performance art, Seedbed.

