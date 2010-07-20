Infographic: Our App-Happy World

This infographic, taken from Online MBA, is a pretty good overall look at our app world and how far we’ve come in only a few short years. Worth noting: Apps existed before the iPhone. Of course. And as a matter of fact, the first iPhone was app-less. But it was the introduction of the App Store back in 2008 that really launched apps from being programs you hunted down on your BlackBerry or Windows Mobile browser to a centralized, insanely profitable repository of software.

So yes, the infographic is perhaps a little bit Apple-centric. But Apple has the largest and most successful app store in the world, so that’s forgivable. And the infographic includes Palm’s App Catalog and BlackBerry’s App World, two (let’s be honest) very second-tier app stores, so you’re definitely getting a good overall look at the app situation. Enjoy!

