4 Lessons From The Web’s Most Ruthlessly Addictive Site

During the average workday, I allow myself to take a couple “Internet breaks,” little bursts of Tumblr and Gawker and other forms of web candy that tug at my attention span like a needy kid. There’s one web threshold I never step over on a weekday, though: the Mail Online . The online outlet of the British tabloid is a one-way ticket to an hours-long surfing spree of celebrity gossip and moral outrage. It’s not web candy–this is web crack.





The Mail Online now outperforms The New York Times, The Guardian, and pretty much every other online news property.

And it’s not just me. The Mail Online now outperforms The New York Times, The Guardian, and pretty much every other online news property in terms of unique visitors. It generated almost $40 million last year, an increase of 500% since 2008. I’ve always wondered at the remarkable magnetic pull of the website, which isn’t particularly beautiful and isn’t known for its in-depth reportage. “Mail Online breaks just about every web design rule in the book,” Jakob Nielsen (yes, that Nielsen) has said of the site. Yet, as Nielsen adds, “the traffic figures speak for themselves.” What keeps so many of us coming back for more heaping servings of non-stories, even when we know that’s what we’re getting?

That question was partially answered this week, when the Mail Online was singled out for a Design Effectiveness Award by the British Design Business Association. Brand42, the British agency that designed the Mail Online, received the Gold Grand Prix for the 2008 revamp that spurred the Mail to where it is today. After getting in touch with the designers, I was excited to get a hold of the case study that lays out some of the most successful aspects of the design. Four of them follow.

Brand42 started off by throwing out traditional ideas about above and below the fold, a model many news sites have maintained online. Sometimes the Mail’s front page is so long, it scrolls for the pixel-equivalent of several meters. The model here is more–always have more content available for those landing on the front page. In another unusual move (at least in 2008), Brand42 got rid of all advertising on the front page and doubled up on ads on the rest of the site. “We recognized and utilized the fact that the webpage does not conform to web media rules,” they write.



