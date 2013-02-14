“Bridge” Design Residencies Will Offer Plum Jobs At Path, Pinterest, And Airbnb

Path , Dropbox , Pinterest , Airbnb . They’re some of the most high-profile startups in the world. And now through March 10, the Designer Fund is accepting applications for a new program called Bridge that will allow designers to take a whirl working there.

Bridge isn’t your typical residency, built to get young people into the industry. Rather, it’s intended for mid- to senior-level designers across all disciplines to try out the startup experience for three months–completely integrated with the team, working on an applied project that can be finished within a quarter. It’s a cushy arrangement: Designers will get full benefits, a “top salary,” and up to $10,000 in relocation expenses. In fact, it sounds a little too good to be true. We talked to the Designer Fund founder Enrique Allen about why companies are going through the trouble to make this happen, and what problems that Silicon Valley and designers are having making love connections on their own.

These startups are asking for people who don’t even exist right now.

One of the biggest problems in the Valley is a simple education gap. It’s not just that schools can pump out junior-level designers who could probably use some real-world experience to improve. It’s that, for the mid- to senior-level designer–or anyone who graduated before 2005–technological magic like multitouch screens weren’t part of the curriculum. Apps and their associated APIs didn’t really exist. It’s difficult to be a designer who has experience and up-to-date knowledge.





“These companies are asking for people who don’t even exist right now, a handful of designers in the world that can produce what they’re looking for,” Allen says. “And schools can only go so far. There’s nothing for mid- to senior-level folks to go in and continue to build on their skills. There’s a gap.” A skilled industrial designer has honed a specialized toolset that can be difficult to retrofit without a new wave of study–and study where, exactly? Allen refers to Bridge as something akin to “a PhD or postdoc for designers,” a way for the best and the brightest to keep learning and contributing on the cutting edge. “Even if you have cut your teeth on mobile, there’s always another Android device coming out and different gestures emerging,” Allen says. Ongoing education is now just part of keeping up, especially in the Valley.