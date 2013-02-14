Happy Valentine’s Day, From Ideo

Ah, young love, there’s nothing like it. A nervous note is sent across the class, and suddenly awkward stares give way to furtive glances. It’s hard to forget the warmth of that first chalk caress smudging across your injection-molded plastic back. What? You thought we were talking about people? Pft. People in love. How plebeian!

Wishing a happy Valentine’s Day to beautiful seats everywhere, Ideo designer Elger Oberwelz made this stop-motion video featuring their Node chair. On one hand, it’s an adorable way to celebrate the holiday. On the other, it’s a whole thesis on how swiveling ergonomics can marry with student hormones.

Just don’t attempt to send the clip to your loved one in place of traditional gifts. Because we hear Oberwelz is working on a sequel between two disgruntled loveseats that are forced to sleep alone.



