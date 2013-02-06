Is Netflix’s “House of Cards” Anti-Social Television?

Dave Winer, the Internet pioneer who helped give birth to blogging in the late 1990s, restarted his Netflix subscription so he could watch the series, and immediately noticed the drawback to the all-at-once approach.

‘I don’t want spoilers, and I don’t want to be a spoiler,’ he wrote in a blog post on Sunday. ‘We need to invent new communication systems, where only people who have made it through Episode X can discuss with others who have made it exactly that far.’