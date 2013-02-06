Is Netflix’s “House of Cards” Anti-Social Television?

Netflix’s second original series, House of Cards, launched with a full season of shows last Friday. (I’ve already ripped through 12 of the 13 episodes.) No doubt, Netflix modeled the show after our own binge TV compulsion. But will that come at a cost of talking about the show? The New York Times explores this topic:
Dave Winer, the Internet pioneer who helped give birth to blogging in the late 1990s, restarted his Netflix subscription so he could watch the series, and immediately noticed the drawback to the all-at-once approach.
‘I don’t want spoilers, and I don’t want to be a spoiler,’ he wrote in a blog post on Sunday. ‘We need to invent new communication systems, where only people who have made it through Episode X can discuss with others who have made it exactly that far.’
One of Netflix’s biggest drawbacks is that it features so little social media integration already (compare it to the latest wave of Facebook-reliant streaming services like Rdio and Spotify). With House of Cards, Netflix is actually doubling down on the hermit model.