12 Essential Negotiating Strategies For Consultants

When first striking out on their own as businesspeople, many consultants and designers don’t know how to bargain or strike a deal. Consider this story from Ted Leonhardt, cofounder of The Leonhardt Group and a consultant for design businesses. What would you do in this situation?

My associate, Tim, had the opportunity to redesign one of the great American brands. It hadn’t been updated for years, and the company needed to present a revitalized brand at an upcoming event.

Tim was chosen because of his packaging expertise. While not known as a brand design house, his firm had significant experience with packaging that overlapped nicely into branding. He was desperate for this job, because brand design has more status than packaging design. This assignment would launch his firm into that heady, highly profitable world. So, Tim’s leverage was spectacular. His firm was the only one being considered. His skill set was a perfect match. He was the perceived expert, and, even better, the client had only three months until the unveiling of the new brand. There was no time to source a new design firm.

Tim presented his fee proposal. His direct client approved it and they began work. At the next meeting, while discussing the results of the discovery phase, his client mentioned that Purchasing had questions and would be calling in to the meeting to talk. Enter Mr. Procurement. He called from his car, apologizing for not being there and mentioning that he has been extremely important to the company’s turnaround by streamlining divisions and vendors globally. (A classic power play.)

“We can’t wait to see your solutions. We are thrilled to have you on our team. Hitting a home run on this will launch your firm into big-time branding. But there are a couple of things we must address before I sign your purchase order …” (Another textbook power play.) You can guess what happened next. The client’s purchasing policy required a 20% discount on fees over $300k, and payment 180 days after completion. Before he really knew what was happening, Tim had agreed to the terms.

What went wrong? Tim was vulnerable. He needed the job and had his team going full speed. He was confused by the new conditions and afraid of losing the work. However, he forgot that he had the leverage of expertise. Time was on his side. The company could not meet their deadline without him. Instead of negotiating from this position of strength, Tim let his client take advantage of him.