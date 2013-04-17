How To Manage Client Feedback

The following is an excerpt from Success by Design: The Essential Business Reference for Designers by David Sherwin (HOW Books).

Clients deliver feedback on everything we create for them: proposals, deliverables, project schedules, email communication styles, what we’ve worn to a meeting with their CEO, and so forth. Soliciting and receiving feedback from clients is a crucial part of any ongoing collaboration between a client and a designer. To quote Robert Allen, “There is no failure. Only feedback.”

The inability to manage client feedback causes your design work to suffer. Here are some ways to work with feedback that will help keep your design projects running smoothly, while reducing the tension that poorly considered feedback can cause in a client relationship.





How should I manage client feedback?

For every project, you should schedule a date by which clients are responsible for providing you feedback. Often clients will want to deliver this feedback face-to-face or over the phone. Document everything discussed during those meetings, then send it to the client as a record of your conversation. Otherwise you’re going to forget details and nuances.

When receiving written feedback from a client or discussing the nuances of their perspective, strive to turn ambiguous comments into directions instead of opinions. Don’t say in your email, “Client dislikes green color, wants us to explore other options.” Tack on the end of that sentence a way to focus and narrow the comment’s implications. Instead, try “Client notes that green background in sidebars might be too similar to green in competitor’s site.” Ask them to agree to your interpretation before starting on the changes.

The client may not be aware that requested changes will influence the scope of the project. Describe potential impacts to schedule and scope with every major round of feedback and approval. Be clear about how her input is contributing to the final goal or possibly changing that goal. This will help everyone involved stay on the same page. No surprises!