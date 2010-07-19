Go Plastiki, Go!: Boat Reaches Australian Waters

Ladies and gentleman, the Plastiki has landed.

One hundred and twenty-two days into its landmark voyage from San Francisco to Sydney on a quest to raise awareness of marine and plastic waste, the boat, composed of 12,500 plastic bottles and other recycled materials, has reached Australian waters. The crew touched ground in Mooloolaba, Queensland, which is north of Sydney.

However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.



While the original plan was to sail into Coffs Harbor, the team had to seek an escort vessel sooner than expected because of unforseen conditions. The boat met up with the vessel

on Sunday afternoon just before it approached Australian waters. The

team denies this was a rescue and explains that it was a planned charter mission, a routine measure for all of the boat’s calls into port.

David de Rothschild, the team leader,

released a statement: