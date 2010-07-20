How the Shorty Awards Became the Oscars of Social Media

In Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell posits that success is as much about good timing as it is hard work and raw talent. Perhaps there is no greater evidence of this theory than the Shorty Awards, which launched in December 2008 just as “Twitter was on the cusp of getting really big,” noted cofounder Greg Galant. To attribute the success of the Shorty Awards to timing alone would be shortsighted, missing one of the most instructive cases for entrepreneurs in the brave new world of Social Media 3.0. Here are six insights I gleaned from my interview with Galant.

1. Identify an Unmet Need

Back in late 2008, Greg Galant and his partner Lee Semel at Sawhorse Media, a fledgling media company, recognized both the potential of Twitter and an inherent shortcoming. “The thing which made it unique was that all the content was public and people were creating media, but there was no easy way to figure out who’s doing good stuff on Twitter by topic” Noted Galant, adding “so we had this wacky idea we would create the first ever directory of Twitter and what better way than to crowd source an awards program.” Wacky or not, within 24 hours of its launch on December 10, 2008, Shorty was one of the top trending terms on Twitter, a position it held for the next two months. And as a result of the Shortys, all the Twitterverse had a real source for the best of the best.

2. Build It Fast AND Build It Smart

Often software entrepreneurs are faced with tradeoffs between speed to market and quality of performance. Offered Galant, “We came up with the name Shorty Awards, registered the domain and built the whole system in two weekends.” Despite the speed, it was brilliant in its use of the very medium it was acknowledging and, according to Galant, was “the first system ever to use public nominees.” The entry form was literally just a tweet like “I nominate @DrewNeisser for #Shorty for marketing brilliance … ” and the Shorty site, “would just automatically suck that in, parse it and figure out what the nomination is for, and then create a leaderboard out of all the nominees.” That would be like a movie actress nominating herself for an Oscar in the middle of the film!

3. Make It Competitive and Transparent

Awards by their very nature are competitive, but part of the genius of the Shorty Awards is that nominees see how they’re doing in real time. This level of transparency sets the Shorty Awards apart from its advertising brethren. Explained Galant, “there was tons of campaigning, people were tweeting to get people to vote for them–the leader boards were really a strong thing in that people want to be on a top ten list.” The leader board also had the added value of giving people a reason to constantly come back to ShortyAwards.com. In fact, and most notably, traffic to the Shorty Awards.com Web site according to Compete.com (see chart) during its first two years was higher than that of the better known Effies, Clios, and even the coveted Cannes Lions.