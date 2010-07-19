Is Toyota Working on an Electric Supercar?

Toyota already has the world’s largest range of hybrid vehicles. But the company isn’t leaving any potential electric vehicle market to chance. We recently learned that the automaker is teaming up with Tesla to build electric versions of the RAV4 and Lexus RX, and now Motor Trend brings us word that Toyota might be working on an all-electric supercar. If built, the supercar could rival future Audi and Mercedes electric sports cars.

Motor Trend explains:

An

insider close to Toyota tells us that plans have been put in motion to

develop a supercar that would rival the E-Cell and e-tron, and even the

Citroen Survolt concept first seen at this year’s Geneva show. The car

is expected to produce more than 500 horsepower and would sprint from 0

to 60 mph in around 4 seconds.

The mystery vehicle will feature four electric motors along with a switch that allows drivers to toggle between a number of battery-regulating modes, including “sport,” “super sport,” and comfort.” Toyota is also reportedly borrowing some of Tesla’s extensive EV knowledge–not a surprise, considering the cozy relationship between the two companies.

Toyota doesn’t plan on releasing its supercar until 2015, but Toyota fans jonesing for an EV will be able to pick up the electric RAV4 in 2012. And, of course, Tesla’s Roadster is already available in the U.S.–and as of today, in Japan, Hong Kong, Poland, Turkey, and Canada.

