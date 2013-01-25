The Magic Number For Making Virtual Reality Feel Like Reality

Kinect can be fun, but the experience rarely feels real. You’re always cognizant of your body, not just as your body, but as a controller–a once-removed human input device. The same has been true about every natural movement system to date–PS Move, the Wiimote, all those VR headsets that were popular in the ’90s and the AR apps that are on our iPhones today.

So why don’t they work? Graphics? UI? Maybe. But the big-elephant-in-the-room problem is horsepower. It’s speed. (Or maybe better put, it’s latency.) What’s the delay between when you move and when you see that you’ve moved on the screen?





Valve’s Michael Abrash recently wrote an epic breakdown of latency and it’s hurdle in realistic UI. And despite being a few thousand words in length, it’s a must-read for anyone in the space. He starts with the obvious, that “if you don’t have low enough latency, it’s impossible to deliver good experiences.”

To move your mouse and see it on the screen, he points out, that’s a 50-millisecond delay. So most of us would probably conclude, 50 milliseconds is great! 50 milliseconds feels perfect! That’s the sweet spot. The problem is, he explains, that human perception has entirely different standards for virtual and augmented reality applications.

“I can tell you from personal experience that more than 20 milliseconds is too much for VR and especially AR, but research indicates that 15 milliseconds might be the threshold, or even 7 milliseconds,” Abrash writes on his blog.

Seven milliseconds. Think about that number for a moment. That’s .007 seconds–no time at all in its own right–but even worse, an impossibly short period of time, as LCDs alone can take that long to refresh an image at the pixel level (with no processing included). Indeed, if the true threshold of human perception is seven milliseconds, we’re in trouble for augmented and virtual reality. If it’s 15 milliseconds, we’re a lot better off.

But why do we need so much speed? Why do we have grander expectations for these reality-based experiences than our gamepad or mouse-based first-person shooters? The short answer is that we’re all experts on what being human feels like. But that’s a cop-out, isn’t it? The better, far more technical answer is that natural human motions–as simple as turning one’s head–are incredibly ripe with information.