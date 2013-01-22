Yes! An App For Clearing Out Your Netflix Queue

We all have it, that list of 25+ movies in our Netflix queue. If only we watched those foreign-language films and documentaries on extremely esoteric topics, we’d be slightly better versions of ourselves–more knowledgeable and empathetic.





DoneNotDone is a new web/iPhone app with the singular goal of getting to the bottom of the movies you mean to watch, books you mean to read, and albums you mean to listen to. It’s basically a to-do list for media consumption, and it sucks in your Facebook and Twitter friends to help you reach your media-consumption goals.

You start by typing in whatever you want to see (I tested by adding the 2013 Best Picture nominees). The backend pulls a thumbnail of the photo, and you tag it either “done” or “not done.” If you liked it, you can add any number of hearts, and there’s a space for a note-to-self. But that’s basically it. You’re left with two lists (done and not done, naturally), sortable by media.

So far, all this app offers is another queue, more evidence of your investment in trash TV rather than meaningful content. DoneNotDone’s unique aspect is social. After sucking in any friends who have the app installed, you can see movies/books/music from your list that others want to experience, too.





It’s a neat metric. But as Ars Technica’s Jacqui Cheng–who also wants to see Lincoln–points out, there’s no way to facilitate things from here, no button to be like, “Oh, let’s go see Lincoln together!” All the same, part of what’s strangely appealing about DoneNotDone is its potential for peer pressure. My Netflix queue is a collection of skeletons in my closet. But if people actually saw that I’d been procrastinating watching that documentary on North Korea*, maybe I’d go watch it. You can dig up someone’s library of information fairly deep within the interface. I wonder, what would this app feel like if our shortcomings were shared front and center?

DoneNotDone is available now for iOS, or you can try it on the web. It’s free.

Download it here.