6 Startup Lessons From Designers At Pinterest, Fuseproject, And Behance

In 2011, over 60 designers started the Designer Fund , to give angel funding, mentorship, and connections to designers creating businesses with positive social impact. We believe that designers should be part of the DNA of companies from the beginning and partner with business and technology cofounders to build great products, user experiences, and a culture of innovation for the long run. That core principle has informed our Designer Founders book series, which includes interviews with designers about the path they took to create tech startups. Our goal with this project is for designers around the world to find inspiration in role models who have successfully taken the journey from designer to founder.

The first edition features conversations with Evan Sharp of Pinterest, Rashmi Sinha of SlideShare, Yves Béhar of fuseproject, Christina Brodbeck of theicebreak, and Scott Belsky and Matias Corea of Behance. Collectively, they’ve helped create over a billion dollars of value and impacted the lives of millions. Our book shares their personal stories while expanding the popular notion of what designers can achieve. Reading through the interviews, we selected five lessons for aspiring entrepreneurial designers.





One lesson comes from Evan Sharp of Pinterest, who says, “We just built [Pinterest] for fun … We built this prototype that’s basically the same thing we have today. Honestly, it’s kind of crazy.” Sharp taught himself programming and, while attending Columbia’s graduate school of architecture, took on some freelance design projects to help pay for it. Turns out, one of those projects became Pinterest, now a billion-dollar company with more than 30 million users globally.

After studying human-computer interaction as a postdoc at UC-Berkeley (she also has a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology), Rashmi Sinha started her own user experience consultancy and built a gamified research tool called MindCanvas. It started to make money, which gave her the confidence and resources to try and build something bigger. “I just took it step after step,” she says. That something became the presentation-sharing platform Slideshare. Six years later, more than nine million presentations have been uploaded to SlideShare, and it was recently acquired by LinkedIn for over $100 million dollars.

“The work of design is not to skin stuff, says Yves Béhar of fuseproject. “It’s not to put a nice dumb box around whatever is inside. It’s the whole conception. Design should deliver the whole ecosystem.” Béhar refuses jobs that entail styling products, opting instead to work as a partner to design innovative and award-winning products like the Jawbone headset, Sabi (a line of ergonomic wares for the aging), PayPal Here, and Ouya and its video game console.

The fourth lesson comes from Christina Brodbeck, who began her startup career while holding down a fellowship at NASA as a UI designer. “I really had to prove myself,” she says. “Some days when I was ‘working from home,’ I was really in the city working to convince [MRL Ventures] to hire me.”

Brodbeck, who had moved out to Silicon Valley with no job but a passion for tech, was determined to surround herself with smart people and make an opportunity for herself. Working at MRL Ventures eventually led her to YouTube, where she became their first UI designer and designed the first mobile app. Most recently, she cofounded theicebreak, a site dedicated to helping couples sustain meaningful relationships.