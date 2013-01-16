Facebook’s Graph Search Could Make Us Closer . . . Or Creeped Out

Yesterday, Facebook announced a new feature called Graph Search . It’s like Google search, if Google were focused entirely within your friends’ interests. Rather than search for single women in Chicago–which would inevitably lead to the slop trough of dating sites and probably some pornography on Google–I could search “friends of friends” who are single on Facebook. I could even search “friends of friends who are women and like Miller Light.” The specificity is remarkable, meaning its results could be superbly relevant.

It’s a strategic shift for Facebook. The intent is clear–to keep people on Facebook longer, and to open up countless proven, search-related monetization strategies with all those businesses and services you like. Even still, Facebook has traditionally been more of a catalog of friends and family than a reliable means to expand social circles. Beyond the prey on Catfish, who among us is really seeking to meet new people on the service? Graph Search could change this limitation. Rather than attending a Meetup in hopes of finding friends with similar interests, those friends are, potentially, a search away from my social circle. Facebook could become the ultimate tool for social discovery. But there are a few design flaws that need to be ironed out first.





You know how everyone gets up in arms about Facebook privacy every three months or so? Graph Search will mean that not only will strangers see posts you never thought were public, strangers will see posts from forever ago that you never thought were public. Any temporal protection you had is gone as Facebook stalking gets its first power tool.

In that context, Facebook could benefit from a few designed provisions. For one, an “opt out” clause would be ideal. Just because you’re a single woman on Facebook doesn’t mean you’re looking for a partner on Facebook, just as being a Star Wars fan on Facebook doesn’t mean you attend Wookie parties on weekends. To be able to share a piece of information with “friends of friends” yet opt out on its power searchability seems like a reasonable line to draw, because by nature, becoming a result of someone else’s search topic makes that topic your defining trait. Besides, you shouldn’t have to hide your relationship status from your mom in order to avoid broadcasting it to every socially tangential penis in a 50-mile radius.

Additionally, while Facebook has clearly designed some powerful tools to explore social with strangers, they haven’t really offered anything new to be social with strangers. There’s no automated tag that informs your potential new friend that you found them in a pretty Facebook-normal way. As of now, it’s on users to attenuate the creepiness of a random hello, to say “I was Graph Searching friends of friends in Chicago who like chess because I’m looking for a weekly game.” No doubt, Facebook could do something to design around this critical moment, to offer a digital icebreaker and certify we’re only being half-weird.





What is Facebook today? It’s what you’re doing now, and it’s all the things you’ve done. Within that pool hides a deep well of preferences–restaurants, music, and movies you like, places you’ve been, jobs you’ve had, and schools you’ve attended.

But when you add up all of these preferences over years, it’s likely that your tastes have changed. I like(d) TV shows on Facebook that aren’t even on the air anymore, that I don’t necessarily like as much as I did five years ago, but aren’t worth my efforts of going through my history and unliking. They simply don’t matter to me now.