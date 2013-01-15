Kickstarting: A Fuelband That Could Name Your Exercises

Everyone who owns a Nike+ Fuelband knows a leisurely walk to the store can score you more fuel than breaking a sweat on an elliptical. And heaven forbid you ride a bike; that’s completely worthless. Fitness bands are great at tracking running and walking, but aside from that, they’re basically clueless.

Amiigo is an Indigogo project that’s been in the works since early 2012. It’s a pair of accelerometers–one for your wrist, one for your shoe–that, like every other fitness device, track your movements and syncs them with a smartphone app. But what makes Amiigo different is an almost unbelievable amount of accuracy. The company claims that Amiigo won’t only distinguish walking, running, biking, or an elliptical; it can discern five different methods of bicep curls.

“Our primary competitive advantage lies in our ability to convert that raw accelerometer data into descriptions of specific activity,” cofounder Abe Carter tells Co Design. “You name it, we can track it.”

On paper, it all makes sense. To an accelerometer, each exercise appears as a specific pattern. Amiigo sends some engineers in to dig for this pattern inside absurd amounts of noise. A library of these reference patterns is placed on your smartphone. Then, when an Amiigo user tries an exercise for the first time, the software spots the closest reference pattern–actually swapping it out for the user’s own particular movement type. The software starts smart, then it customizes itself for optimal fidelity. You can even add your own exercises if they’re not on Amiigo’s list.

“One of the challenges is that once a pattern has been recognized, it’s very easy to pick out a chunk in the center of that pattern and analyze it carefully,” Carter explains. “What’s difficult is to figure out where that pattern initially started, and the last millisecond that it ended.”

Carter explains the challenge as a “plus or minus two reps problem,” creating software that’s smart enough not just to spot particular movement types but to do so instantly amongst huge amounts of white noise. This is where the company believes 1,000 Indiegogo users could come in handy.

Amiigo has incredible implications for fitness UX. Imagine a list of every exercise you completed at the gym. Consider sensors so accurate that they could warn you, based upon data of other users, that you were moving/lifting in a way that could cause injury. Or just think of how amazing it would be to graph all of this information to social media, so friends could see that you are “biking” or “on the elliptical.”