A Tokyo House Where The Contents Are Always For Sale

It’s not uncommon to be curious about what’s hiding behind other people’s cupboards–especially when they’ve got great taste. At FIKA , a 384-square-foot corner lot in Tokyo’s Toshima-ku ward, coveting thy neighbor’s life is not only encouraged, it’s part of the business plan: The uniquely house-proud residents open up their honest-to-goodness home as a bona fide shop, where items they use on a daily basis become one-off inventory.





The plan by Kanagawa, Japan-based architecture firm ON Design Partners allows for both public space to display wares on the ground level, and more private, personal areas for living up above, but part of the appeal is the blurred boundaries and engaging mix between the two. “When a teacup just washed comes on the shelf it becomes a marketable product,” the studio says in a statement about the project. “The sundries are precious collections rather than just commercial goods.”

The owners have a thing for Scandinavian accessories, which apparently make up most of the pieces on offer. The whole concept seems like an interesting cross between a well-curated thrift store, cozy neighborhood hub, and maybe even a bit of performance art space that somehow, from the photos at least, lacks any kind of pretense–a rarity in the world of retail.

(H/T ArchDaily)