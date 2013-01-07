4 Secrets For Doing Gonzo User Research

A few years ago, I got to partner up with one of the world’s best ad creatives, Steve Henry . We spent the morning working on a brief for premium frozen foods. We blasted out a load of ideas and then hit a lull, as creative teams do. Rather than start to talk about last night’s TV, Steve said, “Let’s go shopping.”

It was a kind of instant prototyping, made up on the spot.

The two of us hung out in the frozen food section of a local supermarket. We surreptitiously dropped some premium goods from elsewhere in the shop into the freezer. We could instantly see how subtle designs like Kettle Chips disappeared in the mist. Tossing a pack of premium potato chips into a freezer may have saved us weeks of mocking up classy line-drawn brown paper packs. It was a kind of instant prototyping, made up on the spot.

Often, when companies or designers embark on research, they think in terms of huge attitude and usage studies, costly rounds of focus groups, or months of ethnography. Worse than being expensive, they can slow the process of innovation down. The best kind of research provides revelations that nobody ever noticed before. And you don’t have to spend a fortune to get that.

Instead, you have to channel your inner Hunter S. Thompson, head out into the world with a little devilment on your mind, and go gonzo. It’s cheap, it’s fun, and it gets results, even if you occasionally get moved on by supermarket security for messing up their freezers. Here’s some gonzo methodologies to get designers and communicators thinking in radical new directions:

You probably aren’t designing for somebody who sits around in a fancy studio or corner office. So why are you sitting in one? In the 1970s, a young creative named Patricia Moore dressed as an elderly lady, wearing prosthetics that restricted her movement and eyesight. Her experiences transformed the way Raymond Loewe’s team designed for less able users. Moore is a unique person who spent three years in character. You don’t have to go to those lengths, though. Half an hour may be all you need.





He got his team to pound the sidewalks–on their knees.

Brian Collins was named as one of Fast Company‘s Masters of Design. When he designed the Hershey store in Times Square, he got his team to pound the sidewalks of New York–on their knees. It gave them a new perspective on the challenge–literally. How do you design something that looks amazing to a three-foot-tall kid who’s getting jostled by giants?

AMV/BBDO is one of London’s best ad agencies. It needed some breakthrough thinking to warn young women away from smoking. For years, anti-tobacco advertising in the U.K. had concentrated on health messages. But teenagers think they’re immortal, so preachy ads fell on deaf ears.