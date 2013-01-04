Enjoy Your Nightmares! Shoe Soles Made Of Dentures And Other Gritty Ephemera

This certainly brings new meaning to the phrase “show your teeth.” Apex Predator , a collection of objects designed by six-year-old studio Fantich & Young , includes shoes made from thousands of individual dentures grafted into the soles.

According to the East London-based duo, Apex Predator was created in response to the 2008 financial crisis and inspired by evolutionary economics, a school of thought that applies Darwinism to economics. The project takes its name from a biological term for predators who rule the food chain–those creatures who, like humans before Singularity, are at the top of their game.





There are a couple of different ways to understand Apex. For one, human teeth have been devolving for at least 50,000 years, according to some scientists, simply because we need far fewer big ones to grind up tough vegetable matter. As human civilization has developed to deliver our (mainly carnivorous) food to us pre-killed and mostly pre-cooked, our teeth are smaller and fewer. Putting 1,050 of our wimpy teeth on a pair of black leather oxfords, then, is a way of equating the global economic collapse with our evolutionary dependence on the comforts of civilization. Or, you know, a fancy way of creeping out everyone around you.

The shoes are accompanied by a Savile Row suit made of black human hair, complete with glass-eyeball buttons on the double-breasted lapels. “The work addresses parallels between social evolution and evolution in the natural world,” explain Fantich & Young over email. “Nature as model or nature as a threat.”

Apex Predator is on view until February 7 in Berlin at OUKAN.