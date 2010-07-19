iFive: Seabed Oil Leak Fears, Jobs Tops Power List, Vaccination Patch, Bloodhound SuperSonic Car, Paywall Accounting

While you were sleeping, innovation was sticking itself in what looks like a Blue Man Group’s torture chamber, phoning a friend from his smartphone, and noticing that there are similarities between Apple’s antenna testing facility and a vaccination patch.

1. Thad Allen, the man in charge of the BP leak, is worried that oil may be seeping out from the seabed, and has ordered BP to start thinking about reopening the cap to funnel oil to the surface. Not surprisingly, the firm’s shares have tanked on the news. It has also emerged that the blowout preventer was serviced in China rather than the U.S. in order to save money.

2. Steve Jobs has topped Media Guardian’s 100 list, leapfrogging over Sergey and Larry, due to the way he is changing the way we consume stuff. Most interesting fact from the top 10 is that Evan Williams is seen as more powerful than Mark Zuckerberg. The two social media bods are separated by Simon Cowell. Jobs’ firm Apple opened up its antenna test lab for all to see. It really is gorgeous, and the video is worth two minutes of your time. Although this one, from Taiwanese news channel NMA, showing an animated Steve Jobs, might be more up your alley.

3. Anyone with a phobia of needles may be pleased to know that researchers at Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology have created a patch that allows vaccinations via its 100 “microneedles.” As well as the less pain gain, it’s thought that the technology provides a more effective immunization, and will be good for self-medicators and the developing world.