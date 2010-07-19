Hands-On With Windows Phone 7 Shows Innovative Interface (and Worrisome Rough Edges)

Windows Phone 7 is a do-or-die situation for Microsoft. You can read why in more detail here, but for now, just believe me: If Microsoft doesn’t knock it out of the park, they might be sitting on the bench for the entire smartphone game.

We haven’t gotten all that many detailed looks at Microsoft’s new mobile OS–when it was announced in February at the Mobile World Conference, the software was in early beta (or possibly alpha) and the hardware consisted of unbranded black plastic slabs. But Wired just got their hands on what looks to be a near-final version of Windows Phone 7 running on what could well be one of, if not the, first WP7 handset. (Engadget also has an excellent, very in-depth look at the new OS.)

The software looks pretty good, for the most part: Thanks to the mandatory minimum 1GHz processor, it certainly looks speedy, with a whole lot of flashy “folding” animations that are essentially an extension of the Zune HD (a good thing). There’s a nice level of consistency throughout the apps demonstrated, with the same text and same side-scrolling user interface. That kind of attractive consistency is something iPhone (and Palm WebOS) customers are well accustomed to, but something still a bit out of reach of Android.

Windows Phone 7’s app ecosystem is still unlaunched, so we can forgive the lack of apps at the moment–after all, the phone won’t launch until November, a few months away. The music player, a version of the Zune software, looks excellent, though Wired notes that there are, oddly enough, two separate marketplaces from which to buy content. There’s the Zune Marketplace, from which you get music and video, and the Microsoft Marketplace, which has apps (and possibly music as well? It’s unclear).

The integration of Xbox into the platform is also kind of shrug-worthy so far, restricted to checking Xbox Live gamerpoints and updating profiles. Gaming is one of Microsoft’s biggest strengths–show us what you can do, Microsoft!