Learn Steve Jobs’ Presentation Techniques From iPhone 4 Conference

At Apple’s iPhone 4 presser Friday, the company finally responded to the near-universal criticism of its latest gadget’s antenna problems. In his response, Steve Jobs didn’t offer a solution to the iPhone’s reception issues (outside of a free bumper), and he never once offered an apology (even refusing during the Q&A to apologize to investors). Instead, Jobs delivered a crystal-clear presentation that reminded the world–even the pissed-off fanboys who created this backlash–why Apple is Apple.

After the conference, we spoke with social media scientist Dan Zarrella about viral presentations, and about Jobs’s exemplary performance. Here are some of his best techniques.

Be laser-focused on the topic your audience came to learn about

According to Zarrella, who will release a survey soon on how company presentations go viral, 22% of respondents cited “relevancy” as the most important criteria when deciding what to tweet or blog about during a presentation. Zarrella recommends a laser-like focus on audience expectation, which Jobs certainly had, devoting the entire press conference to the iPhone 4 antenna. This wasn’t a conference for a new product launch or gushing-revenue reports from Apple–journalists, live-bloggers, and readers around the world were there for one reason, with fingers to keypads, ready to tweet: They expected Jobs to respond to critics. “Users are drawn to sharing content that seems tailor-made for their audience,” says Zarrella. Indeed, since the talk’s end, “Steve Jobs,” “Apple Press Conference,” or “iPhone 4” instantly shot to the top of Google and Twitter trends.

Give the audience something new

Close to 40% of respondents from Zarrella’s study said they’re more likely to share content from a presentation if it’s novel or newsworthy. The day before the presser, Apple released an upgrade to its iOS meant to address “antennagate,” and had previously made claims that the issues were software-based.

But Jobs didn’t come on stage Friday planning to regurgitate press releases or old news. Rather, Jobs released an anechoic-chamber’s-worth of data, explaining how Apple tests its reception in state-of-the-art $100 million facilities; how the iPhone 4 has a record low return rate of 1.7%, far below the 6% rate for the 3GS; and how the antenna issue will cause less than a 1% increase in dropped-calls from previous iPhone iterations. Think about it: Releasing pictures of their $100-million-testing facilities was entirely unnecessary, but it gave fans something new–and it supported Apple’s central argument.

And this criteria also heavily relates to reputation and Internet-ego. “Many people said they would tweet about presentations because they knew it would boost their personal reputation,” says Zarrella, who found that close to 10% of respondents were motivated by their rep. “They said stuff like: I want to be the first source of news, or I want to look smart, or, as one person said, I want to impress my followers.” This is absolutely the case for Apple news–just look at Gizmodo.