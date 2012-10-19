A Re-imagined Orchid Pot Ditches The Unsightly Stick-And-Clip

For flowers that are so naturally elegant, domestic orchids are seriously design-challenged. Not the blooms themselves, of course–it’s that unsightly but ubiquitous stick-and-teensy-hair-clip combo that keeps the stems standing tall. Yeonju Yang, half of London-based studio Yang:Ripol, had been regularly tending to these particular blossoms for almost five years before reaching a kind of creative epiphany. “It’s funny how sometimes things stare at you in the face for so long until the designer mind clicks in and you realize–here is actually a problem which needs resolving,” he tells Co.Design.