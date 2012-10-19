CB2’s Frat-Boy-Chic Foosball Table For Grown-Ups

So you finally made it. You got the big office and all your corporate wishes came true. But no matter how many power lunches you completely dominate, there’s a sense of longing. It’s an itch that the hostile takeover cannot scratch. It’s a need for some competition–some real competition–like you had in your college days. Did you play Division 2 football? Nah. Intramural soccer? Nope. Foosball. Foosball was your game. Any drunken college apartment was your court.





Phoos is a collaboration between Scot Herbst and CB2. It’s a foosball table that Herbst calls a bit of a wild idea, “something super playful but extremely relevant to a young working professional decorating their loft or apartment, perhaps looking for an opportunity to translate those latent pub-sporting activities into a more respectable vibe.”

Angular wood and solid carved players replace the traditional polyurethaned hepatitis trap. The scuffed, beer-stained dreams coffin has been casually energized, right down to the playfield itself that’s painted to resemble grass.





“Ultimately, to find its way into the living rooms of enthusiasts with discerning taste, we had to find a way to package the historic emblem in a practical and thoughtful manner,” Herbst says. “The design celebrates the function of the sport and performs for game time; however, when idle it lives elegantly as an ambient furniture piece. And when you wake up on Monday morning after a weekend of festivities, it’s quietly sitting there, smartly poised and looking dapper.”

But your old college buddy in for the weekend who’s passed out on the floor beside it? He’s kind of ruining the classy aesthetic, honestly.

Phoos is available at CB2 now for $600.

