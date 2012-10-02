The 11 Winners Of Our 2012 Innovation By Design Awards

What follows are the winners of the 2012 Innovation By Design Awards. To enter this year’s awards, click here.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Millions of preemies in the developing world die for lack of incubators, which can cost thousands of dollars. The $200 Embrace turns a 30-minute charge into six hours of stable warmth, due largely to space-age materials. “This is an example of design’s power when brought into the engineering process early,” says judge Bill Moggridge, Director of the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt. WINNER: CONCEPTS Leveraged Freedom Chair

Continuum Innovation and the MIT Mobility Lab

“Having ingenuity that’s this low tech is kick-ass,” judge and Wolff Olins CEO Karl Heiselman says. This wheelchair has a lever that smooths the ride over ruts–a breakthrough especially relevant in countries where paving is rare. Continuum proposes subsidizing distribution in poorer nations with profits from a higher-end wheelchair made for sale in wealthy countries. WINNER: SERVICE DESIGN Mama

USAID, Johnson & Johnson, mHealth Alliance, the UN Foundation, and Babycenter With Mama, cell phones sub for nurses. An expec­tant mom registers her due date and then gets timely text messages with tips on, say, swaddling or breast feeding. Mama has already rolled out in three countries. “Putting this information into people’s hands is a powerful idea that could affect millions,” says service design judge and Path co-founder and CEO Dave Morin. WINNER: SPACES Prineville Data Center

Sheehan Partners for Facebook

advertisement

This building is one massive airflow machine: By capturing outside air and cooling it with pressurized mist, no air-conditioning is required for the servers within. Hypergreen, it’s 24% cheaper to maintain than the typical energy-gobbling data center. Also, it looks good. “The idea that infrastructure can be beautiful is a powerful statement,” judge and principal at Local Projects Jake Barton says. WINNER: 2-D Design FF Chartwell

Travis Kochel for FontFont

Chartwell, judge and Facebook product designer Nicholas Felton says, “is an ingenious hack.” This easy-to-use tool could disrupt all manner of chart-making programs, thanks to a clever font system that turns chains of numbers into elegant charts. Tweaking a graph is as simple as changing a number. WINNER: CONSUMER PRODUCTS BioLite CampStove

BioLite The BioLite can turn any biomass into a hyper-efficient heat source and can also charge gadgets. More ingenious: Each sale subsidizes a cheaper model that is distributed in developing countries. “It speaks to a tremendous amount of real-world research,” judge and CPO and co-founder of Airbnb Joe Gebbia says. WINNER: INTERACTIVE DESIGN Pain Squad

Cundari for the Hospital for Sick Children

advertisement

Kids with cancer often struggle to explain their pain, but, lacking good data, doctors can’t fine-tune treatment. Enter Pain Squad, a data-collection tool in the guise of a simple iPhone game. “This is a strategy you could apply to so many things,” judge and Nest CEO Tony Fadell says. AND ONE MORE THING: THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARDS Given that we received so many entries in the categories of Consumer Products and Interactive Design, we also announced two Business Impact Awards to commemorate a duo of notable, game-changing accomplishments in those fields. These are two potentially paradigm-shifting products chosen by the editors of Fast Company. BUSINESS IMPACT WINNER: CONSUMER PRODUCTS Nike+ Fuelband

Nike Digital Sport with Astro Studios and R/GA



advertisement

The Nike+ Fuelband, which tracks your daily movement and workout performance, is designed to make the stats of your physical activity something to check as often as the time. “Networks of objects are going to change everything,” Webb says. “Fuelband points to that.” BUSINESS IMPACT WINNER: INTERACTIVE DESIGN Windows 8

Microsoft Windows 8 and Windows Phone represent a paradigm shift for Microsoft, and an entirely different design philosophy from Apple’s and Google’s. The UI is all about pristine, touchscreen-friendly tiles–a bet on the mobile-driven future of computing. Thanks to all of our illustrious judges, talented participants, and all of the entrants who make this entire effort possible. And don’t worry, the finalists, who emerged at the top of a mountain of competitors, all went home with a trophy!