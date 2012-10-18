How Do You Rebrand Sustainable Food?

Sustainability–the concept, if not the earnest practice–is everywhere these days. Which presents a challenge to any design studio tasked with repackaging such a broad, pervasive idea freshly. Late last year in New York, an annual environmental summit turned its focus on green food, and its organizers at the Swedish American Chamber of Commerce sought to give the “farm to fork” movement a modern treatment.

Looking to establish a tasteful, cohesive identity for the event, (and in part for sustainable food as a whole), the SACC enlisted Amore, a Stockholm, Malmö, and New York-based creative consulting agency.

So where did Amore begin? The team believes in a methodology they call “love at first sight,” and they’ve built their entire business model around developing the idea. “The best way of creating a connection is to base what we do on our innermost driver–our emotions,” Senior Designer Jonas Hellström tells Co.Design. “What is apparent is that with the ever-increasing touch points and the immense amount of information around us, it is both easier and harder to create a true connection. The emotional bond is more important than ever in the big information flood, where you as a sender of a message [are] easily lost, missed, and not recognized.”





Working with these principles, the team developed a refined handmade logotype to position the work in that intimate emotional space, and extended its mark to all the printed materials, which included save-the-date cards, invites, dinner menus, and a royal gala program for visiting Swedish dignitaries. “We were inspired by the polarity between tradition and science, history and future, and the rural and the urban landscape,” Hellström says of their work.

And the effort seems to have had the desired effect. After recently winning a Core77 award for Visual Communication, Amore has already been asked to do the graphics for this year’s upcoming summit.

(H/T Core 77)