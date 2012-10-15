Watch: Felix Baumgartner’s Jump From The Edge Of Space, Recreated In Lego

By now you surely know the story. Last weekend, professional crazy person Felix Baumgartner, jittering in a rush of adrenaline and taurine, jumped out of a balloon pod floating 24.5 miles above the earth. He was in free fall for over four minutes, dropping 119,846 feet before deploying his parachute. And after a crew of Red Bull girls quickly disposed of his beyond-flattened remains, Baumgartner’s twin brother, Joe, hopped from an unmarked van to receive accolades for a small handful of broken records.

But none of it would matter, if it weren’t immortalized in Lego. This charming short was created at Vienna’s ModelMaker Fair. You should watch it. Then, if you haven’t seen it yet, I guess you could watch the real thing, too:

Congrats, Baumgartner’s doppelgänger. We couldn’t have done it without you.

See more on the Stratos mission here.

[Hat tip: designboom]