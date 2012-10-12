A Concept Airline Eases The Pain Of Traveling With Toddlers

It’s hard to know what’s worse: being a business traveler subjected to other passengers’ messy, wailing kids, or being a parent of same, enduring the hostilities and indignities of traveling with young children.

In September, AirAsia joined Malaysian Airlines in creating kid-free zones on its flights, prompting an international flame war on the web debating whether the practice was overly indulgent to self-centered adults, or the best thing in travel since wheels on luggage.

RKS, a strategic design consultancy in Thousand Oaks, California, saw the problem as a design opportunity: What if there was a new airline, or a separate brand within an existing airline, that focused on the needs of family travelers from the ground up? This week, the firm unveiled cAir, a new concept in air travel for stressed-out families and their labor-intensive offspring.

“We are constantly on the alert for pain points in people’s lives,” says Ravi Sawhney, RKS founder and CEO. “We have looked deeper and deeper into the human condition and it has opened our eyes into things we have never seen before. In the case of cAir, it became apparent to us that we need to do something about it.”

The concept was born at an interaction design conference in Savannah, Georgia, where RKS led several groups focused on identifying needs and opportunities.

“When we started brainstorming the venture, we had seven team members do a think-aloud narration of the flying experience to Savannah (which was fresh in our memories) from our home cities,” says Harnish Jani, RKS’s director of design strategy and research.





One of the team members said, “I am here with my husband and lucky him–he’s probably sleeping right now after the long travel, connecting flights, and time zone shift from the West Coast. I can’t imagine bringing my kids with me though, since the long travel we experienced would be grueling,” Jani reported.