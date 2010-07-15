Configurable Products and Services: Where Is the Excitement?

If your company offers configurable products and services, your recurring challenges are being able to efficiently configure, price, quote and fulfill orders.

Here are a few critical questions to ponder about the support system your company has in place to satisfy the needs of your constituents.

Are your customers excited?

Is your sales team excited?

Are your channel partners excited?

Is your headquarters team excited?

Note: “Excited” infers “the ease and seamlessness your support system provides day in and day out.”

The inefficiency cost ranges from 1.5-3.5 percent of revenues and, in some situations, even more. The inefficiency cost excludes the toll on your customers, your sales team, your channel partners, and your headquarters team as a result of recurring business execution challenges.

Companies that thrive don’t allow the gaps and breakdowns related to configurable products and services to simply be a cost of doing business.

