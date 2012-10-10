4 Innovation Strategies From Big Companies That Act Like Startups

Stodgy. Slow. Bureaucratic. Big companies get a bad rap when it comes to innovation. It’s easy to focus on the failures: Blockbuster, Borders, Blackberry, and Kodak.

It’s also easy to become enamored by the latest fast-acting upstarts like Undrip, Tout, and Glyder. For many, “innovation” has become synonymous with small, agile, and social.





But there’s a quiet revolution happening in corporate America. Big companies are applying startup strategies and tools to jump-start innovation. It’s not about pontificating on the innovation process. It’s about being lean, focused, and maniacally strategic.

• Intuit organizes multi-day “lean start-ins” that gather “intrapreneurs” together from across the company to teach them how to apply rapid experimentation to create new products, services, and business models.

• Kimberly-Clark promotes one-day “expert acceleration sessions” that bring hand-picked outside “thought leaders” face to face with business teams to bust mental models and create game-changing strategies.

• Whirlpool uses a network of innovation mentors (also called i-mentors), who are loaded with innovation tools and guidance to help business teams focused on challenging market “orthodoxies.”

Big companies that behave like small startups focus on two things. First, they accelerate the speed of innovation, just like a Silicon Valley incubator. Second, they give internal businesses and teams an outside-in perspective, similar to the type of reality-checking that comes from advisory boards or venture capitalists.