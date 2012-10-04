Let’s Redesign The Presidential Debates, By Modeling Them On The NFL

The first televised debate presidential happened in 1960. It was the infamous Kennedy/Nixon debate in which the modern media-centric president was born. According to 60 Minutes founder Don Hewitt, Nixon won on the radio and Kennedy won on TV. And, as history has it, TV was the medium that ultimately mattered.

You can watch that whole historic hour on YouTube. And I’d encourage you to check it out–not just because I actually think Nixon’s sulken face actually looks better on television than the stories tell it–but because you’ll realize that we haven’t redesigned the debate format since the rise of television. The only fundamental difference between the way the debates are televised now vs in 1960 is that of image quality–color and HD.

Compare that evolution to the modern day NFL. What was once a blur of black and white blobs running on the field has become a slow-mo, crystal-clear, TV-timeout ballet of modern efficiency. The presidential debates actually could learn a lot from the NFL, pads optional.

Jim Lehrer never stood a chance. Armed with only a microphone and a timer, he stood in the way of two of the most influential men in the world, each jockeying for the most powerful seat in the solar system. Obama didn’t become president by shutting his mouth on the podium, much like Romney didn’t build his investment empire by letting the interns have their way.

So Lehrer got steamrolled time and time again. Any semblance of organization went out the window as Obama and Romney alike both reiterated the same points. And the debate was ruined. In the NFL, the referees are in a similar position. Wearing little to no protection, they’re making calls on linebackers twice their size, men powerful enough to punt their puny, striped figures right out of the stadium. Each play, when the refs reset the ball, they’re basically lion tamers, pulling dinner from the pride’s teeth.

Still, no one questions the NFL referees (okay, except on a challenge). Unlike Lehrer, they have actual power. They can penalize a team for breaking the rules. Lehrer had no such penalties in his pocket. There’s no policy to, say, take away a closing statement if a candidate speaks out of turn.

There’s also a key difference in NFL broadcast and debate broadcast in this way: While tantruming coaches and players are constantly mic’d, it’s the ref and the ref only who holds the microphone to call a penalty, with a voice so loud that it takes an entire stadium to drown him out. Lehrer needs, at minimum, a mute button to make his calls.